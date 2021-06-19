Soccer-English-born striker gives Chile 1-0 win over Bolivia
Chile secured a 1-0 win over Bolivia with a goal from English-born striker Ben Brereton in their Copa America clash on Friday. Uruguay open their campaign later on Friday against the Argentines.
Chile secured a 1-0 win over Bolivia with a goal from English-born striker Ben Brereton in their Copa America clash on Friday. Brereton, making his first start for the country of his mother's birth, scored after 10 minutes when he slotted the ball home from 15 metres to complete a swift counter attack.
Chile should have scored more against a Bolivia side that have won only three of their last 32 internationals but one goal was enough for the three points and top spot in Group A. The Chileans, who drew their opening match 1-1 with Argentina, have four points, one ahead of Paraguay. Uruguay open their campaign later on Friday against the Argentines.
