Olympics-No spectators 'least risky' option for Tokyo 2020, experts say

Japanese medical experts said on Friday that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they appeared resigned to the possibility of fans in venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have for months held off deciding whether domestic spectators will be allowed - overseas fans are already banned - underscoring their desire to salvage the event amid deep public opposition.

Athletics-Banned Houlihan's Tokyo dreams over after injunction denied

Middle-distance runner Shelby Houlihan said the Swiss Federal Tribunal on Friday denied a request for an emergency injunction which would have allowed her to race in the U.S. Olympic trials, ending her hopes of competing at this year's Tokyo Games. The American record holder in the 1,500 metres and 5,000m was included in the lineup for those events at the trials in Eugene, Oregon, despite receiving a four-year ban after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, prompting an outcry from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and fellow athletes.

Golf-Bland sets U.S. Open pace, Matsuyama flirts with cut

Englishman Richard Bland, in only his fourth major appearance, upstaged some of the game's biggest names to grab the early U.S. Open second-round lead on Friday while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was at risk of missing the cut. The 48-year-old Bland, who only qualified for the U.S. Open after picking up his first European Tour title at last month's British Masters, fired a four-under-par 67 to reach five under on the week as the wind started to pick up at Torrey Pines.

Soccer-England given reality check by gutsy Scotland in stalemate

England's ambitions to be crowned kings of Europe got a cold dose of reality as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a gutsy Scotland side in a Euro 2020 'Battle of Britain' on Friday. Victory for Gareth Southgate's England side in the eagerly-awaited Group D clash at a rain-swept Wembley Stadium would have sealed a place in the last 16 but they produced a nervous performance against the Scots who kept their own hopes alive.

Olympics-Returning U.S. Olympians rely on experience for another shot at glory

Earning a place on the United States Olympic team is tough at the best of times - but booking your ticket to a third, fourth or even fifth Games during a pandemic is an enormous challenge. For those bidding to get another outing with Team USA, after navigating unprecedented challenges in the COVID-19 era and lingering uncertainty over whether the Games would even go ahead, the experience that comes with age is invaluable.

Golf-Westwood says steady Bland has ideal game for U.S. Open

Surprise second round leader Richard Bland has an ideal game to thrive at the U.S. Open, Lee Westwood said after his fellow Englishman jumped to the top at Torrey Pines on Friday. Both 48 but with vastly contrasting careers, Westwood trails his friend by six shots but said Bland's lofty position was no fluke even though he was in uncharted territory.

MLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a major league modern-era record 23rd consecutive defeat Thursday afternoon, falling victim to Kevin Gausman's sharp pitching and Curt Casali's big offensive day in a 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks claimed the record for themselves after they had matched the infamous feats of the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Golf-Rahm keeps his nerve to stay in the hunt for maiden major title

World number three Jon Rahm stayed in the frame for his first-major title on Friday as he headed into the U.S. Open weekend at three-under par and two strokes behind the clubhouse lead at Torrey Pines. The 26-year-old Spaniard struggled to hit the fairway early on in the round, but found his footing on the back half of the course, carding a respectable one-under par 70, with a pair of birdies on the final five holes in San Diego.

Soccer-English-born striker gives Chile 1-0 win over Bolivia

A goal on his full debut from English-born striker Ben Brereton gave Chile a 1-0 win over Bolivia in their Copa America clash on Friday. The Blackburn Rovers player made his debut for the country of his mother's birth at the end of Monday’s 1-1 draw with Argentina, and he made an immediate impact on his first start in Cuiaba.

Golf-Sweet dream brings U.S. Open holder DeChambeau swing clarity

Bryson DeChambeau spent more than an hour alone on the range on Thursday, pounding balls in the dark long after every other player at the U.S. Open had departed Torrey Pines. He was trying to figure out a problem with his swing, but in the end gave up and called it a night.

