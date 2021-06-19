Soccer-Early header secures 1-0 win for Argentina against Uruguay
The Real Betis midfielder headed home a Lionel Messi cross after 10 minutes to give Argentina all three points and condemn their neighbors to a losing start to their Copa campaign. The result in a game that was both end-to-end but lacking in real excitement leaves Uruguay joint bottom of Group A with no points, alongside Bolivia, who have played two and lost two. Argentina move into joint top spot with four points alongside Chile, who beat Bolivia 1-0 earlier on Friday.
A first half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 international appearances, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in their Copa America clash on Friday. The Real Betis midfielder headed home a Lionel Messi cross after 10 minutes to give Argentina all three points and condemn their neighbors to a losing start to their Copa campaign.
The result in a game that was both end-to-end but lacking in real excitement leaves Uruguay joint bottom of Group A with no points, alongside Bolivia, who have played two and lost two. Argentina move into joint top spot with four points alongside Chile, who beat Bolivia 1-0 earlier on Friday. Paraguay have three points from one game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Group A
- Lionel Messi
- Uruguay
- Copa America
- Chile
- Copa
- Bolivia
- Argentina
ALSO READ
Soccer-Uruguay draw 0-0 with Paraguay in World Cup qualifier
Soccer-Messi scores penalty but Argentina held by Chile in 2022 qualifier
Brazil players debate whether or not to play Copa America
Soccer-Messi scores penalty but Argentina held by Chile in 2022 qualifier
EURO 2020: Euro 2020 will usurp Copa America in Brazil