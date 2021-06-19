Left Menu

Soccer-Early header secures 1-0 win for Argentina against Uruguay

The Real Betis midfielder headed home a Lionel Messi cross after 10 minutes to give Argentina all three points and condemn their neighbors to a losing start to their Copa campaign. The result in a game that was both end-to-end but lacking in real excitement leaves Uruguay joint bottom of Group A with no points, alongside Bolivia, who have played two and lost two. Argentina move into joint top spot with four points alongside Chile, who beat Bolivia 1-0 earlier on Friday.

Soccer-Early header secures 1-0 win for Argentina against Uruguay

A first half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 international appearances, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in their Copa America clash on Friday. The Real Betis midfielder headed home a Lionel Messi cross after 10 minutes to give Argentina all three points and condemn their neighbors to a losing start to their Copa campaign.

Paraguay have three points from one game.

