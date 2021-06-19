Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-meter throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years.

