Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 07:47 IST
Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-meter throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

