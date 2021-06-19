Left Menu

Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-metre throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-metre throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years, electrifying the crowd inside Eugene, Oregon's, Hayward Field.

The 6-foot, 7-inch Crouser let out a roar as he rocketed the ball nearly out of the sector on his fourth throw and thrust his hands aloft in triumph, his spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics guaranteed. The achievement brought a jolt of excitement as the U.S. trials began, with hopefuls across track and field disciplines vying for spots on Team USA with the year-delayed Tokyo Games set to begin in July.

