Left Menu

Cricket-IPL return for Australians who skip tours hard to justify - Finch

"This is only my personal opinion but I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL," Finch told former test Adam Gilchrist on a Perth radio station. "Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:08 IST
Cricket-IPL return for Australians who skip tours hard to justify - Finch
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch believes it would be difficult for players who have pulled out of the white ball tours of West Indies and Bangladesh to justify returning to finish off the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL was suspended last month after several players and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 but the Indian Cricket board plans to complete the lucrative tournament in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

Pat Cummins, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell were among seven players with IPL contracts who have decided not to go on back-to-back tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh in July and August, while Steve Smith will miss the trips through injury. "This is only my personal opinion but I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL," Finch told former test Adam Gilchrist on a Perth radio station.

"Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer. "It's a tough situation that everyone has been put in, but personally I would find it hard to do that knowing how difficult it is and how challenging it is mentally, and on your family as well. That's what I would think."

Australia's chief selector Trevor Hohns made it clear this week that players were expected to put national duties ahead of the IPL, especially with the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for October and November. Finch, who did not play in the IPL, said the players who had decided not to go on tour might find their places in the squad for the T20 World Cup under threat from their replacements.

"The guys who aren't there have probably left the door slightly ajar," Finch added. "What that looks like when the T20 World Cup comes around, we'll have to wait and see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021