Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Southgate says Kane was taken off in Scotland game to give England more energy; Swimming-Lochte out, Murphy seeing double at U.S. Olympic trials and more

Soccer-Southgate says Kane was taken off in Scotland game to give England more energy

England manager Gareth Southgate said he substituted Harry Kane in Friday's 0-0 draw with Scotland in the European Championship to inject much-needed energy into the team after yet another subdued display by the skipper. Kane looked leggy and starved of service as he struggled to make an impact in the Group D game at Wembley Stadium, managing only 19 touches throughout before being replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 74th minute.

Swimming-Lochte out, Murphy seeing double at U.S. Olympic trials

Ryan Lochte's Tokyo ambitions came to a crashing thud on Friday, as he failed to make the cut at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, while 25-year-old Ryan Murphy secured his chance to once again vie for the backstroke double. Six-time Olympic gold medal winner Lochte, who left the 2016 Games mired in scandal, had hoped to make his fifth Olympics in a bid for redemption but finished seventh in the 200m medley final.

Olympics-No spectators 'least risky' option for Tokyo 2020, experts say

Japanese medical experts said on Friday that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they appeared resigned to the possibility of fans in venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government and Tokyo 2020 organizers have for months held off deciding whether domestic spectators will be allowed - overseas fans are already banned - underscoring their desire to salvage the event amid deep public opposition.

Athletics-Banned Houlihan's Tokyo dreams over after injunction denied

Middle-distance runner Shelby Houlihan said the Swiss Federal Tribunal on Friday denied a request for an emergency injunction which would have allowed her to race in the U.S. Olympic trials, ending her hopes of competing at this year's Tokyo Games. The American record holder in the 1,500 meters and 5,000m was included in the lineup for those events at the trials in Eugene, Oregon, despite receiving a four-year ban after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, prompting an outcry from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and fellow athletes.

Golf-Bland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open

The unlikely pair of Richard Bland and Russell Henley shared the halfway lead at the U.S. Open on Friday as Phil Mickelson trailed by seven shots in the one major he needs to win to complete his career grand slam. Englishman Bland, renowned as a steady straight-hitter, was in his element at Torrey Pines, fashioning a four-under-par 67 that matched the best second-round score.

Soccer-England given a reality check by gutsy Scotland in stalemate

England's ambitions to be crowned kings of Europe got a cold dose of reality as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a gutsy Scotland side in a Euro 2020 'Battle of Britain' on Friday. Victory for Gareth Southgate's England side in the eagerly-awaited Group D clash at a rain-swept Wembley Stadium would have sealed a place in the last 16 but they produced a nervous performance against the Scots who kept their own hopes alive.

Olympics-Returning U.S. Olympians rely on experience for another shot at glory

Earning a place on the United States Olympic team is tough at the best of times - but booking your ticket to a third, fourth, or even fifth Game during a pandemic is an enormous challenge. For those bidding to get another outing with Team USA, after navigating unprecedented challenges in the COVID-19 era and lingering uncertainty over whether the Games would even go ahead, the experience that comes with age is invaluable.

MLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a major league modern-era record 23rd consecutive defeat Thursday afternoon, falling victim to Kevin Gausman's sharp pitching and Curt Casali's big offensive day in a 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks claimed the record for themselves after they had matched the infamous feats of the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-meter throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years, electrifying the crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

Golf-Feuding Koepka, DeChambeau avoid heavyweight pairing at U.S. Open

The intriguing prospect of feuding Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau playing together in the third round at the U.S. Open has been narrowly avoided, even though they were locked on the same score after the second round on Friday. Pairings for the third round were done automatically, and several players finished on the same even-par 142 halfway total between when DeChambeau got done early and Koepka came in late at Torrey Pines.

