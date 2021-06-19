UPDATE 2-Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

Left Menu

Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-metre throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:32 IST
Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-meter throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years, electrifying the crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

"The second it left my hand I knew it was good," he told reporters. "It wasn't a perfect throw." The 6-foot, 7-inch Crouser had not exceeded his morning qualify throw of 22.92 on his first throws of the cloudless night and let out a roar as he rocketed the ball nearly out of the sector on his fourth throw and thrust his hands aloft in triumph, his spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics guaranteed.

"It was a weight lifted," he said. "I knew it was possible since 2017." Joe Kovacs grabbed second in 22.34, while Payton Otterdahl threw 21.92 to claim the last two of America's three-shot put spots for Tokyo.

A native Oregonian, it was only fitting that Crouser brings the newly renovated Hayward Field its first-ever world record achievement. The achievement brought a jolt of excitement as the U.S. trials began, with hopefuls across track and field disciplines vying for spots on Team USA with the year-delayed Tokyo Games set to begin in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

