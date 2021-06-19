Left Menu

Berrettini, de Minaur reach Queen's Club semis

PTI | London | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:06 IST
Berrettini, de Minaur reach Queen's Club semis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Top seed Matteo Berrettini started and finished with aces to get past Dan Evans and into the Queen's Club semifinals.

A day after beating five-time champion Andy Murray, Berrettini also knocked out the current British No. 1 after a nearly five-hour rain delay 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Berrettini's third career semifinal on grass will be against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia, who defeated two-time champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

De Minaur, a first-time Queen's semifinalist, ended the seven-match winning run of Cilic, the winner on Stuttgart grass last weekend.

The other semifinal pits last surviving Brit Cameron Norrie against second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada or Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Berrettini won the last three points of the tiebreaker against Evans with nerveless serving and relentless forehands. He made the decisive break in the second set in the eighth game when Evans lost focus. He was finished off by the Italian's 13th ace.

Norrie won his first all-English quarterfinal with 19-year-old Jack Draper, the youngest Queen's quarterfinalist in the Open era, 6-3, 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021