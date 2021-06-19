You've made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete: Ganguly pays homage to Milkha Singh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has expressed condolences on the demise of track legend Milkha Singh. The former sprinter passed away on Friday at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year. Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote: "Extremely saddened by this news ..RIP ,India's one of the greatest sportsman..you have made young Indians dream of becoming an athlete..had the privilege of knowing you so closely.."

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar echoed the sentiments and wrote: "Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come." India coach Ravi Shastri recalled how the track legend shook the world with his competitive spirit in spite of limited facilities.

"India's greatest @Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh & family," he wrote on Twitter. Former India opener Virender Sehwag said while Milkha Singh passed away on Friday, the name will live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

"The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power. What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he wrote. The former sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He was the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer. (ANI)

