Left Menu

CPL 2021: Organisers tweak schedule to avoid clash with remainder of IPL in UAE

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will conclude on September 15, four days before its scheduled final, to allow the Caribbean players to participate in the remaining games of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:09 IST
CPL 2021: Organisers tweak schedule to avoid clash with remainder of IPL in UAE
CPL Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will conclude on September 15, four days before its scheduled final, to allow the Caribbean players to participate in the remaining games of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19. ANI had earlier reported that the first game on resumption of IPL will be played on September 19 while the final will take place on October 15. The cash-rich league was suspended in May first week after several COVID-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubble.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the CPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis between August 26 and September 15. The showpiece event was scheduled to kick off on August 28, but the Cricket West Indies (CWI) tweaked the timetable after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) began talks with the CWI.

"Both IPL and CPL are important to CWI, to our cricketers and to fans," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ricky Skerritt, the CWI President as saying. "CWI's role was to facilitate arrangements for a non-overlapping and smooth transition from one tournament to the next. Cricket administrators must collaborate if cricket is to survive the risks and costs of COVID-19," he added.

This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad & Tobago in 2020. Meanwhile, IPL franchises are also confident that the BCCI will engage in positive discussions with all the foreign boards and make players available for the remaining games.

"What we were made aware after the BCCI SGM is that the board will be speaking to the foreign boards and check on the availability of the foreign cricketers. We are confident that the BCCI will find the best possible solution and honestly it is a matter of the BCCI officials speaking to the respective board officials, so we should wait to hear from the board on this. "Yes, if we do end up missing some of the foreign stars, that is an area which would need some attention when it comes to picking replacements as the foreign players are also integral to the teams. Team balance can go for a toss, so keeping fingers crossed on that one," a franchise official told ANI in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021