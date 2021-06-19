Left Menu

Rajnath, Gen Rawat condole death of Milkha Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:27 IST
Rajnath, Gen Rawat condole death of Milkha Singh
Track legend Milkha Singh (photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday condoled the death of Milkha Singh, saying the sprint icon was a source of inspiration for his steely determination to succeed against all odds.

In his message, the defence minister described the legendary athlete as a wonderful person who contributed to sports till his last breath.

Milkha Singh, popularly known as 'The Flying Sikh', died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday night, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment.

He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

''Shri Milkha Singh was one of the finest athletes and a sporting legend. He made the country proud with his achievements. He was also a wonderful person who contributed to sports till his last breath. I'm saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!,'' the defence minister said in a tweet.

Gen Rawat said the athlete has left behind a legacy that makes the country proud.

''He was an inspiration for all of us because of his determination to always succeed no matter how challenging were the odds,'' the Chief of Defence Staff said.

''As soldiers, we are expected to find the way where there are none and this is how we keep moving forward towards victory. Milkha Singh as a true soldier has faded away and has left behind a legacy that makes us all proud,'' he said.

The Army also condoled the demise of the sporting icon.

''#IndianArmy pays homage to Honorary Captain Milkha SinghThe Flying Sikh, a true legend who will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons. The legendary athlete will always be remembered for many firsts in the field of athletics,'' the Army tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021