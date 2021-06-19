Left Menu

WTC final: BCCI shares picture of pitch after covers come off

Incessant rain forced the square at the Ageas Bowl to be covered throughout Friday -- opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final -- and with the covers finally coming off on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of the pitch as both India and New Zealand players started warming-up for the start of the high-voltage clash.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:23 IST
WTC final: BCCI shares picture of pitch after covers come off
WTC final pitch at Ageas Bowl (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Incessant rain forced the square at the Ageas Bowl to be covered throughout Friday -- opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final -- and with the covers finally coming off on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of the pitch as both India and New Zealand players started warming-up for the start of the high-voltage clash. "The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now. Thoughts," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier in the day, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik provided fans with some good news. Karthik, who is there for commentary duties, on Saturday shared a picture from the stadium in which the sun can be seen shining bright. It came as a huge relief for the fans after the first day was washed out. The ICC has confirmed the Reserve Day could be utilised should the match not reach a result on the fifth day due to lost time. The decision will be taken by the match officials on the final day itself.

While the Black Caps are yet to name the final XI for the match, India named the playing squad on the eve of the game. And with conditions making it impossible for play to start on Friday, fielding coach R Sridhar was asked if any change was expected to the XI named for the game. He refused to divulge much. "I think the XI which has been announced is an XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation," Sridhar said in a virtual press conference after play was called off on Friday.

"I think it is an XI which can play and perform on any given surface, in any given weather conditions. Having said that, the toss is not yet over, so if it needs to be taken, a decision will be taken at the time of the toss," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021