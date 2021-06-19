Left Menu

New Zealand elect to bowl, India go in with announced XI in overcast conditions

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:50 IST
New Zealand elect to bowl, India go in with announced XI in overcast conditions
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and India captain Virat Kohli at the toss. (Photo/ BCCI twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand captain Kane Wiliamson won the toss and elected to bat against India under overcast conditions in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

The day one of the title clash on Friday was washed out. India didn't change their playing XI announced two days back with both specialist spin bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin adding to their batting depth.

New Zealand are going with an all seam attack with medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (Capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021