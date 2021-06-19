Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks great Zinzan Brooke's son Lucas set for England Under-20 debut

It's his call." Lucas will take to the field in England colours at Cardiff Arms Park for the first round game of the Under-20 competition which the team last won in 2017. Australia great Michael Lynagh's son Louis has also represented England at the Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:54 IST
Rugby-All Blacks great Zinzan Brooke's son Lucas set for England Under-20 debut
Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Former New Zealand forward Zinzan Brooke's 19-year-old son Lucas is poised to make his debut for the England Under-20 team after being named at openside flanker for Saturday's Six Nations Championship opener with France. Lucas, who is contracted to London Irish but yet to make his Premiership debut, was born in England after Zinzan's move there to play for and later coach the Harlequins team following his international retirement in 1997.

"Lucas was born here in England and doesn't know New Zealand at all," Zinzan, who played 58 tests and scored 17 tries for New Zealand, told the Rugby Pass website last year. "My grandparents were English and my wife's parents are English, and a lot of people have asked me what would I do. This is home and if the kids get the opportunity to play for England that is their choice.

"It's a big call but why would you stop your kid just because it's England? It's his call." Lucas will take to the field in England colours at Cardiff Arms Park for the first round game of the Under-20 competition which the team last won in 2017.

Australia great Michael Lynagh's son Louis has also represented England at the Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021