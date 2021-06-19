Rugby-All Blacks great Zinzan Brooke's son Lucas set for England Under-20 debut

Former New Zealand forward Zinzan Brooke's 19-year-old son Lucas is poised to make his debut for the England Under-20 team after being named at openside flanker for Saturday's Six Nations Championship opener with France. Lucas, who is contracted to London Irish but yet to make his Premiership debut, was born in England after Zinzan's move there to play for and later coach the Harlequins team following his international retirement in 1997.

"Lucas was born here in England and doesn't know New Zealand at all," Zinzan, who played 58 tests and scored 17 tries for New Zealand, told the Rugby Pass website last year. "My grandparents were English and my wife's parents are English, and a lot of people have asked me what would I do. This is home and if the kids get the opportunity to play for England that is their choice.

"It's a big call but why would you stop your kid just because it's England? It's his call." Lucas will take to the field in England colours at Cardiff Arms Park for the first round game of the Under-20 competition which the team last won in 2017.

Australia great Michael Lynagh's son Louis has also represented England at the Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

