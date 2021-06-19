Left Menu

Copa America: Guido Rodriguez stars in Argentina's 1-0 win against Uruguay

A Guido Rodriguez header in the 13th minute was all that separated Argentina and Uruguay as the former won 1-0 here at the empty Estadio Nacional de Brasilia in the Copa America clash on Friday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:35 IST
A Guido Rodriguez header in the 13th minute was all that separated Argentina and Uruguay as the former won 1-0 here at the empty Estadio Nacional de Brasilia in the Copa America clash on Friday. The Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez who was playing his first game for Argentina since June 2019 proved his worth when he converted a cross from Lionel Messi, early in the first half.

A slow first-half display from Tabarez's side was met by improvements in the second period, but Cavani and Suarez were isolated figures as the midfield failed to turn defence into attack with the incision. Argentina sat deeper and deeper as the match wore on looking to hold onto their lead while hitting on the counter-attack through an ever-involved Messi who gave Uruguayan defenders a headache with his frequent dribbles. It certainly wasn't a vintage performance from the Albiceleste, but the three points are enough to take them to level with Chile at the top of the group.

This win for Argentina means they extend their unbeaten run to 15 games as Uruguay started their Copa America campaign on a losing note. Argentina is in action again on June 21, when they play Paraguay. Uruguay will be looking for their first win the same day with Chile as their opponents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

