Left Menu

Even Guardiola or Mourinho could not do more in these circumstances: Stimac

India football team coach Igor Stimac has said even Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho could not do better than him in the current circumstances with the Blue Tigers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:42 IST
Even Guardiola or Mourinho could not do more in these circumstances: Stimac
India football team coach Igor Stimac (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India football team coach Igor Stimac has said even Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho could not do better than him in the current circumstances with the Blue Tigers. India ended its 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with four draws, three losses and one win from eight matches. The side was able to score six goals while they conceded seven goals.

"I could be fired but not even (Pep) Guardiola or (Jose) Mourinho could do more in these circumstances," Goal.com quoted Stimac as saying. Talking about the qualification tournament, Stimac said: "Somehow we managed to finish in the second round of the (World Cup) qualifiers in the third position which was our target. Now we need to prove ourselves in the third round with more quality in the passing football, especially in the final third. How to herd the opponent in the final third comes from the way you play in the domestic league."

The Blue Tigers head coach has brought a lot of fresh blood into the team in the last two years, and amongst them, he feels that midfielder Brandon Fernandes stands out as one who has helped with this transformation into a more technical team. While a lot of new faces have come into the Blue Tigers squad, some have remained a constant, much like a backbone in India starting XI. Stimac believes that these players, despite being some of the seniors in the team, have improved their game over the last two years.

"What I am proud of is that a lot of players are better than what they were two years ago. Sunil (Chhetri) is better than two years back, and so is Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu)." "Sandesh is twice as good today, than what he was two years back. He is one of the best defenders in Asia. With a bit more work on a few things, he can become the best," Stimac averred. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021