WTC Final Day 2: India lose openers after good start, reach 69 for 2 at lunch

India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill after a solid start, reaching 69 for 2 at lunch against New Zealand on the second day of the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

Rohit (34 off 68 balls) and Gill (28 off 64 balls) added 62 for the opening stand as they looked impressive against the New Zealand seam attack under overcast conditions after being put into bat.

However, after having done the hard work of nearly seeing off the new ball, Rohit, who hit six crisp boundaries, edged one off Kyle Jamieson (1/10 in 7 overs) to Tim Southee at third slip.

Gill also departed after the addition of one run to the total with Neil Wagner (1/5 in 2 overs) getting one to move a shade which BJ Watling, standing in his last Test, gobbled up.

At the break, Cheteshwar Pujara (0 batting) and Virat Kohli (6 batting) were at the crease.

Brief Scores: India 69 for 2 (Rohit Sharma 34, Shubman Gill 28, Kyle Jamieson 1/10, Neil Wagner 1/5).

