LUNCH SCOREBOARD
PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:27 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the WTC final between India and New Zealand.
Scoreboard India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 0 Virat Kohli batting 6 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (For 2 wkts, 28 Overs) 69 Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63 Bowling: Tim Southee 9-2-27-0, Trent Boult 6-1-11-0, Kyle Jamieson 7-4-10-1, Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-15-0, Neil Wagner 2-1-5-1.
