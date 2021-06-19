LUNCH SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

Scoreboard India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 0 Virat Kohli batting 6 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (For 2 wkts, 28 Overs) 69 Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63 Bowling: Tim Southee 9-2-27-0, Trent Boult 6-1-11-0, Kyle Jamieson 7-4-10-1, Colin de Grandhomme 4-1-15-0, Neil Wagner 2-1-5-1.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)