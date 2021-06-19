Left Menu

Soccer-Digne only change for France in tested lineup vs Hungary

Skipper Aadam Szalai and Roland Sallai will lead the line as they look to score their first goal at the European Championship following a 3-0 loss to Portugal in their opening game. TEAMS Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain) France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpempe, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:30 IST
Soccer-Digne only change for France in tested lineup vs Hungary
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Hungary

France made only one change to the starting lineup that beat Germany 1-0 in their group opener with Lucas Digne coming in at left back in place of Lucas Hernandez to take on Hungary on Saturday.

Coach Didier Deschamps decided to stick with the midfield trio of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot that dominated their first Euro 2020 game while the attacking trident of Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema also remains intact. Hungary, playing at home in the Puskas Arena, go with a back three of Endre Botka, Willi Orban and Attila Szalai.

Former France youth international Loic Nego - the only change in the Hungary lineup - and Attila Fiola are expected to start as wing backs. Skipper Aadam Szalai and Roland Sallai will lead the line as they look to score their first goal at the European Championship following a 3-0 loss to Portugal in their opening game.

TEAMS Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpempe, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021