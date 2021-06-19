WTC final: How come both teams have 3 reviews when there are neutral umpires, asks Finch

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch on Friday questioned the decision to hand both India and New Zealand three reviews each per innings in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final as there are neutral umpires operating in the summit clash. Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth of England are the on-field umpires for the ongoing WTC final between India and New Zealand.

"How come both teams have 3 reviews, when there are neutral umpires in this test match? I thought it was only brought in because of home umpires recently! #justasking," tweeted Finch. Last year, the ICC had brought in a rule in playing conditions, allowing every team one additional review per innings as there were home umpires officiating in the matches. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travelling was difficult and that is why, home umpires were being asked to officiate in international matches.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bowlers clawed back after a cautious 62-run stand between India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the opening session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. At the lunch break, India's score reads 69/2 with Kohli (6*) and Pujara (0*) at the crease. While Rohit (34) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 21st over of the innings, Gill was sent back by Neil Wagner towards the end of the first session for 28.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday. (ANI)

