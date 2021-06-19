Women's one-off Test: India 171/3 at lunch on final day against England

Indian women reached 171 for 3 in their second innings at lunch on day four of the one-off Test against England here on Saturday.

Deepti Sharma (54) and Punam Raut (39 not out) shared a 92-run stand for the third wicket as India took a six-run lead after being forced to follow on by England on Friday.

Advertisement

Deepti was out at the stroke of lunch. Overnight batter Shafali Verma was dismissed in the 30th over by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for 63. Brief Scores: England Women 1st innings: 396/9 decl India Women: 231 and 171 for 3 in 57.5 overs (Shafali Verma 63, Deepti Sharma 54; Sophie Ecclestone 2/51).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)