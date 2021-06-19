Women's one-off Test: India 171/3 at lunch on final day against England
Overnight batter Shafali Verma was dismissed in the 30th over by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for 63. Brief Scores England Women 1st innings 3969 decl India Women 231 and 171 for 3 in 57.5 overs Shafali Verma 63, Deepti Sharma 54 Sophie Ecclestone 251.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian women reached 171 for 3 in their second innings at lunch on day four of the one-off Test against England here on Saturday.
Deepti Sharma (54) and Punam Raut (39 not out) shared a 92-run stand for the third wicket as India took a six-run lead after being forced to follow on by England on Friday.
Deepti was out at the stroke of lunch. Overnight batter Shafali Verma was dismissed in the 30th over by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for 63. Brief Scores: England Women 1st innings: 396/9 decl India Women: 231 and 171 for 3 in 57.5 overs (Shafali Verma 63, Deepti Sharma 54; Sophie Ecclestone 2/51).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Increase in manufacturing capacity of Covid vaccines in India may prove game changer: Biden Admin
India, US step up collaboration on counter narcotics regulation
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on COVID-19: Dr Fauci
India to be key part of Biden's allocation plan of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines: Envoy Sandhu
Set aside for India portion from Covid vaccine doses, Senator urges Biden