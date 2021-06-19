Left Menu

Kohli changed the game with his hunger to push boundaries, says Kane Williamson

India skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are known to share a great bond and the duo shed light on their friendship on the sidelines of the World Test Championship Final at Ageas Bowl.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:06 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are known to share a great bond and the duo shed light on their friendship on the sidelines of the World Test Championship Final at Ageas Bowl. "Can't speak enough of Virat. You know clearly as a player he is not only the best in our game, but also a player that changed the game with his appetite and hunger to push the boundaries of the sport and he is at the front of that," Williamson fondly spoke of Virat in a video posted by ICC on Twitter.

The New Zealand captain recognised Virat's formidable leadership skills who is leading India for a record 61st time in WTC Final. "You know as a leader he is formidable. I think he demands a lot from his players and the standards that he sets. A gentleman as well and we spent a lot of time over the years playing against one another. A great occasion after all this time and walking out together and doing the toss and having a game," Williamson added.

"Well, I would say that out of very few people I became friends with beyond a certain point of professionalism, Kane would be one of them," Kohli said. The Indian captain explained how he connected with Williamson beyond cricket as they both look at the larger reason of things.

"We connected on different levels and we connected on a lot of things off cricket. In life how we look at things and the larger reason for everything and those kinds of things. It was interesting to know his personality and his perception to look at things is very similar to mine when it comes to life and we really bonded on that," the 32-year-old said. "We also have played lots of cricket against each other since age-group cricket, U19 World Cup, playing for India and New Zealand and IPL too. We just stayed in touch, we connected naturally, and that's how our friendship has been organic. He is a very nice guy, very chilled out guy, very respectful, a fierce competitor but never disrespectful of your space and of you as a person which I really admire about him." (ANI)

