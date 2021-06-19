Tokyo Olympics: IOA sternly opposes stricter regulations on Indian contingent

By Nitin Srivastava Indian Olympic Association(IOA) has questioned the new regulations put in place by the Japanese government which has advised Indian athletes to not physically interact with anyone from another team, delegation or country for three days on arrival.

IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta in a letter addressed to TOCOG [Tokyo Organising Committee] have strongly opposed these "unfair and discriminatory" rules against Indian athletes. "Athletes are allowed to arrive in the Games Village only 5 days before their event. Now 3 days will be wasted, this is the time the athletes need to be moving towards their mode to peak. Highly unfair for Indian athletes," the letter read.

"Where and when will the athletes have their breakfast, lunch, dinner, etc during these 3 days, as everyone has food in the Games Village food hall where all athletes and officials of other NOCs are present all the time. "If food packets are being delivered outside the rooms of the athletes then who will plan their body requirements like proteins, food preferences, etc and will it not affect the performance of athletes, who will not get their preferred diet, just 5 days before the Olympics?" the letter enquired.

The IOA further questioned the need for the regulations given that athletes from India will be fully vaccinated and will be undergoing daily tests for a week before their departure. "Where and when will the athletes practice as practice/training areas are never empty and athletes and officials of other NOCs are present all the time.

"While we respect any country's decision to keep their country safe and secure, the athletes going out of India will be double vaccinated, have RTPCR tests done every day for last 7 days before leaving then why to make the athletes suffer at a time when they need to peak, once again highly unfair for Indian athletes who have worked hard for 5 years to be discriminated against just 5 days before the Olympics," the letter read. (ANI)

