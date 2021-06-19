Arunachal Guv, CM condole death of Milkha Singh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh.

The 91-year-old sports star died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

With the death of Singh, the nation has lost one of its brightest sports stars, the governor said.

''Deeply saddened'' by the demise of Singh, Mishra said the ''Flying Sikh'' was one of the most inspiring sportspersons of the country and the finest athlete.

''He inspired many generations of sportspersons, especially in individual athletic events. Singh brought laurels for the nation and made every Indian proud.

''I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and eternal peace of the departed soul,'' the governor said in a statement.

Khandu also paid tribute to the sporting legend and said Singh's legacy will inspire youths.

''Heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri Captain #MilkhaSingh who left us all for heavenly abode yesterday. My deepest condolences. Three-time Olympian and a Commonwealth gold medallist, the legendary #FlyingSikh's legacy would continue to inspire generations of youths to come,'' Khandu said on Twitter.

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was a near miss, the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

