Motor racing-Verstappen takes pole for Red Bull at French GP
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:47 IST
- Country:
- France
Max Verstappen on Saturday stormed into pole position for the French Formula One Grand Prix.
The Red Bull championship leader set a time of one minute, 29.990, beating Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton by 0.258 seconds. The Briton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Valtteri Bottas
- Briton
- Grand Prix
- Mercedes
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Facing quarantine, Britons in Portugal frustrated by 'amber' listing
Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen curses 'stupid' qualifying
Half of Britons viewed adult websites last year, regulator says
Travel curbs may be eased for fully vaccinated Britons - The Telegraph
Ireland to lengthen quarantine for partially vaccinated Britons