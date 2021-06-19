TEA SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

Scoreboard India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli batting 35 Ajinkya Rahane batting13 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1) 2 Total: (For 3 wickets in 55.3 overs) 120 Fall of Wickets: 1/62 2/63 3/88 Bowling: Tim Southee 12.3-3-34-0, Trent Boult 11-1-29-1, Kyle Jamieson 12-7-14-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-6-23-0, Neil Wagner 9-3-19-1.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)