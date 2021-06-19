Left Menu

Olympics-Croatian rowing brothers seek second gold in different event

There was a lot of nervousness but we have survived." His brother Martin said changing disciplines was not common in rowing but that gave them motivation. "It took time though," he acknowledged. "We have got even more time to practice sweep rowing," Martin laughed.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:16 IST
Olympics-Croatian rowing brothers seek second gold in different event
Tokyo Olympics 2020 (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Croatian siblings and Olympics rowing champions Martin and Valent Sinkovic are chasing a second gold in Tokyo but have made it tougher for themselves by changing discipline.

The Sinkovic brothers won the men's double sculls event at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but for Japan, they have changed to sweep rowing, where each holds one oar with both hands. "This is a new, slower discipline and it's difficult to find a balance," Valent Sinkovic told Reuters from the town of Sinj where they are based while training on Lake Peruca.

"This was challenging, especially in the beginning. There was a lot of nervousness but we have survived." His brother Martin said changing disciplines was not common in rowing but that gave them motivation.

"It took time though," he acknowledged. As their hotel does not have a gym, one of its offices has been turned into a makeshift gym, so the duo lift weights in a small space next to a wall of documents and folders.

The brothers said they are in good shape because they could train normally now coronavirus lockdowns were over. The postponement of the Olympics for one year had even helped. "We have got even more time to practice sweep rowing," Martin laughed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021