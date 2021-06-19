Left Menu

Bad light delays start of final session on day two

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:19 IST
The final session on day two of the World Test Championship final here on Saturday was delayed by 15 minutes due to bad light.

Fading light forced the umpires to take tea slightly earlier than scheduled with India reaching 120 for three. Virat Kohli (35 not out off 94) had the company of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (13 off 54) when tea was taken.

