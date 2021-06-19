Left Menu

Soccer-France held 1-1 by passionate Hungary at packed Puskas Arena

Hungary took a shock lead against France in a pulsating second Group F match in the European Championship on Saturday, but Antoine Griezmann equalised for a 1-1 draw inside the packed Puskas Arena.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:28 IST
Hungary took a shock lead against France in a pulsating second Group F match in the European Championship on Saturday, but Antoine Griezmann equalised for a 1-1 draw inside the packed Puskas Arena. The result put France on four points to provisionally top the group until Portugal, who won their first game, play bottom side Germany later on Saturday. Hungary are third with a point.

The hosts were dealt an early blow when their skipper and most experienced goal scorer Aadam Szalai was substituted after 26 minutes following a blow to the head. The dazed striker was able to walk off, however, and down the tunnel on his own. But roared on by over 60,000 fans, they took the lead in first half injury time when Attila Fiola combined with Roland Sallai before the wing-back raced through on goal to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a low shot at the near post.

France equalised in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe stole in behind the defence to latch on to a bouncing long ball from Lloris and though his cross was only half cleared, Griezmann was on hand to find the back of the net.

