Bad light stops play in post-tea session as India reach 134/3
PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bad light stopped play in the final session of day two with India reaching 134/3 against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.
Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 40 while Ajinkya Rahane was bating on 22 in a 46-run unbroken stand for the fourth wicket. While early tea was taken, the post tea session started 15 minutes late due to bad light.
