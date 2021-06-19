Bad light stops play in post-tea session as India reach 134/3

Bad light stopped play in the final session of day two with India reaching 134/3 against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 40 while Ajinkya Rahane was bating on 22 in a 46-run unbroken stand for the fourth wicket. While early tea was taken, the post tea session started 15 minutes late due to bad light.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)