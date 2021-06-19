Left Menu

Bad light stops play in post-tea session as India reach 134/3

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:48 IST
Bad light stops play in post-tea session as India reach 134/3
Kohli and Rahane (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Bad light stopped play in the final session of day two with India reaching 134/3 against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 40 while Ajinkya Rahane was bating on 22 in a 46-run unbroken stand for the fourth wicket. While early tea was taken, the post tea session started 15 minutes late due to bad light.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

