Scoreboard: Day 4 Tea, Ind Wom vs Eng Wom

Scoreboard at tea on day 4 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Saturday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0) Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8 Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63 Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54 Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39 Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8 Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12 Sneh Rana batting 27 Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18 Taniya Bhatia batting 3 Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-1) 7 Total: (For 8 wickets in 93 overs) 243 Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/99 3/171 4/175, 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 18-5-36-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 30-9-83-4, Kate Cross 10-4-30-0, Heather Knight 9-1-28-1, Natalie Sciver 13-9-9-2.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)