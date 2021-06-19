Left Menu

Scoreboard: Day 4 Tea, Ind Wom vs Eng Wom

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:17 IST
Scoreboard: Day 4 Tea, Ind Wom vs Eng Wom
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at tea on day 4 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Saturday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0) Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8 Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63 Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54 Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39 Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8 Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12 Sneh Rana batting 27 Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18 Taniya Bhatia batting 3 Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-1) 7 Total: (For 8 wickets in 93 overs) 243 Fall of Wickets: 1/29, 2/99 3/171 4/175, 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 18-5-36-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 30-9-83-4, Kate Cross 10-4-30-0, Heather Knight 9-1-28-1, Natalie Sciver 13-9-9-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021