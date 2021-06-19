Soccer-Turkey need a miracle against Switzerland, coach says

Turkey is hoping for a miracle in their final group game at Euro 2020, against Switzerland on Sunday, after losing their first two matches without scoring, coach Senol Gunes said. "We are struggling to achieve a miracle now, and it is with a heavy heart we are leaving," Gunes told a news conference on Saturday.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu said the team were determined to fight for a win against Switzerland at Baku's Olympic Stadium. "We are devastated to be in this situation. Even if it doesn't save us from going home, we will get the win in our last game against Switzerland," the Leicester City player said.

Turkey conceded five goals in their defeats by Italy and Wales in Group A. "As a defender, it's a big disappointment to concede five goals. We want to make the right self-criticism and go on. It's our last chance tomorrow and we are really excited about it," Soyuncu said.

Third-placed Switzerland will also be determined to get a big win that could give them a chance of overtaking Wales, who playgroup leaders Italy on Sunday and getting to the last 16. Gunes said his team had not met expectations but Turkey still had young players who would form the backbone of the national side for a decade.

"To our young team, the defeat against Italy in our opening game, it felt like the end of the world," Gunes said. "However, it doesn't matter we had bad results in this tournament because these young men are the future of this country."

