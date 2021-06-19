Left Menu

Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann's strike helps France earn 1-1 draw against Hungary

Hungary halted World Champions France to a 1-1 draw here in Puskas Arena on Saturday in their second Euro 2020 Group F game.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:39 IST
Antoine Griezmann (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Euro 2020). Image Credit: ANI
Hungary halted World Champions France to a 1-1 draw here in Puskas Arena on Saturday in their second Euro 2020 Group F game. Hungary started the game at a good pace and did not sit as deep as many expected. Sallai was the man for them as he poked French defence quite a few times early in the first half; resulting in Benjamin Pavard getting a yellow card for the visitors.

When the game was nearing to goalless half-time, left-back Fiola went past Les Bleus center-back - Pavard and Varane - with the burst of pace and rolled the ball into the bottom corner past Lloris to give Hungary a crucial 1-0 lead in half-time against the 2016 runner-ups.For France side, Griezmann, Mbapee, and Benzema had their chances to put Les Bleus in front but none prevailed against Gulacsi in the first half. France shifted their gears in the second half as they looked more ominous going forward and after several attempts on goal, it was smart thinking by Lloris which gave the French side some hope. As Tottenham Hotspur man launched a pass to Mbappe after quick clearance; the 22-year-old then pushed the ball back for Griezmann who just smashed it into the back of the net to equalise for France.

Antoine Griezmann has now scored 11 goals at major international tournaments (World Cup and Euros); only Michel Platini (14), Just Fontaine (13), and Thierry Henry (12) have more for France. This result means, Didier Deschamps' men have four points after two games, which should be enough to make the last 16 as they finish their group stage against Portugal on Wednesday, while Hungary, on one point, must beat Germany in their final game in Munich. (ANI)

