Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-British Open to welcome up to 32,000 fans per day - R&A

Advertisement

The British Open will be able to accommodate up to 32,000 fans per day at Royal St George's, organisers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said on Saturday after discussions with the government and public health authorities. The 149th Open, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place July 15-18 and fans will be allowed despite the government's announcement that it is delaying the next planned easing of its restrictions.

Tennis-Rublev through to Halle final, will face Umbert

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev churned out another win as he overcame qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-3 to reach the final on the Halle grasscourts on Saturday. Rublev will face fellow youngster Ugo Umbert after the 22-year-old Frenchman beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 3-6 7-6(5).

Golf-Bland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open

The unlikely pair of Richard Bland and Russell Henley shared the halfway lead at the U.S. Open on Friday as Phil Mickelson trailed by seven shots in the one major he needs to win to complete his career grand slam. Englishman Bland, renowned as a steady straight-hitter, was in his element at Torrey Pines, fashioning a four-under-par 67 that matched the best second-round score.

Soccer-After Eriksen shock, Denmark eye last 16 before must-win match vs Russia

Denmark are determined to squeeze into the knockout stage of Euro 2020 with a win against Russia in their final Group B match on Monday, after recovering with poise from the shock of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest. Despite losing 2-1 to a Belgian side aided by the return of Kevin de Bruyne, a flood of supportive messages for Eriksen and the catharsis of Yussuf Poulsen's early goal against the world's top side seemed to put the trauma of Denmark's opening match behind them.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's first homer, a solo shot, and Jared Walsh's 16th, a two-run clout that capped the outburst.

Kenya unveils its team for the Tokyo Olympics

Kenya unveiled its Tokyo Olympics squad on Saturday with a list of more than 40 athletes including world champion Hellen Obiri and defending 1,500m Olympic gold medallist Faith Chepngetich. Notable names missing were 1,500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot and defending Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto after both failed to win their trials.

Olympics-Croatian rowing brothers seek second gold in different event

Croatian siblings and Olympics rowing champions Martin and Valent Sinkovic are chasing a second gold in Tokyo but have made it tougher for themselves by changing discipline. The Sinkovic brothers won the men's double sculls event at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but for Japan they have changed to sweep rowing, where each holds one oar with both hands.

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be COVID-19 vaccinations centres instead. Foreign spectators are banned from attended the Games, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but the government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have for months held off on deciding whether to allow Japanese spectators into the stadiums.

Athletics-Electrifying kickoff to U.S. Olympic trials, world record shattered

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials got off to an electrifying start on Friday, as 2016 gold medalist Ryan Crouser shattered the shot put world record and six-time gold medalist Allyson Felix began her quest to reach a fifth Games. Crouser exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' 31-year-old record by 25 centimetres with a 23.37-metre throw, letting out a roar inside the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to wild applause from fans.

Golf-Feuding Koepka, DeChambeau avoid heavyweight pairing at U.S. Open

The intriguing prospect of feuding Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau playing together in the third round at the U.S. Open has been narrowly avoided, even though they were locked on the same score after the second round on Friday. Pairings for the third round were done automatically, and several players finished on the same even-par 142 halfway total between when DeChambeau got done early and Koepka came in late at Torrey Pines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)