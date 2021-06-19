Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona to sign Netherlands forward Depay

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:30 IST
Barcelona logo Image Credit: ANI
Barcelona has reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

A statement from the Catalans said Depay, whose contract with Olympique Lyonnais runs out later this month, will sign a deal with Barca until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

