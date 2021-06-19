Soccer-Barcelona to sign Netherlands forward Depay
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:30 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Barcelona has reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, the La Liga club said on Saturday.
A statement from the Catalans said Depay, whose contract with Olympique Lyonnais runs out later this month, will sign a deal with Barca until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Depay
- Memphis Depay
- Barcelona
- La Liga
- Barca
- Netherlands
- Catalans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Koeman to stay on as Barcelona coach for next season
Motorcycling-KTM's Oliveira powers to victory in Barcelona thriller
Motorcycling-KTM's Oliveira powers to victory in Barcelona thriller
Memphis Depay's Euro 2020 has been hit and miss so far
Soccer-Depay wants to go to Barcelona but says ‘wait and see’