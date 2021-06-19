Left Menu

Kohli, Rahane fight hard to take India to 146/3 on curtailed Day 2

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:50 IST
Kohli, Rahane fight hard to take India to 146/3 on curtailed Day 2
Ajinkya Rahane with Virat Kohli (Photo: Twitter/AjinkyaRahane88) Image Credit: ANI
Skipper Virat Kohli beautifully adapted to seamer-friendly conditions as India ended a curtailed second day on 146 for 3 against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship here on Saturday.

Kohli was an epitome of patience as he remained unbeaten on 44 off 124 balls on a day when there were multiple stoppages due to bad light and light drizzle.

Giving him company was his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (29 batting, 79 balls) as they added 58 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand. Kohli has so far hit a solitary boundary while Rahane has four to his credit.

Earlier, in the first session, Rohit Sharma (34 off 68 balls) and Shubman Gill (28 off 64 balls) batted really well blunting the swing with a pronounced front-foot movement to add 62, before Kyle Jamieson (1/14 in 14 overs) and Neil Wagner (1/28 in 10 overs) got both of them in quick succession.

Trent Boult (1/32 in 12.4 overs) was the other wicket-taker, who removed Cheteshwar Pujara for eight runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 146 for 3 in 64.4 overs (Virat Kohli 44 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 29 batting, Rohit Sharma 34, Trent Boult 1/32, Kyle Jamieson 1/14, Neil Wagner 1/28) vs New Zealand.

