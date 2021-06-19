Left Menu

Commentators, fans vote Tendulkar as 'Greatest Men's Test Batsman' of 21st century

Star Sports commentators and fans on Saturday voted Sachin Tendulkar as the Men's Test Batsman of the 21st century.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Sports commentators and fans on Saturday voted Sachin Tendulkar as the Men's Test Batsman of the 21st century. The Star Sports commentary panel included VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra among others.

In a video released by Star Sports on Twitter, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said: "This was a really tight one. Both Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar are icons of the game but the winner of the award is my fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar." Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The Master Blaster ended his career with 51 centuries in ODIs, while he had 49 in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

