Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final

Skipper Virat Kohli led India's revival and steered his team to 146-3 against New Zealand before bad light stopped play in the weather-marred World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday. Kohli had raised 58 runs with Ajinkya Rahane when the players were forced off amid fading light at the Ageas Bowl with only 9.1 overs played in the final session.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:02 IST
Cricket-Kohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane with Virat Kohli (Photo: Twitter/AjinkyaRahane88) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Skipper Virat Kohli led India's revival and steered his team to 146-3 against New Zealand before bad light stopped play in the weather-marred World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday.

Kohli had raised 58 runs with Ajinkya Rahane when the players were forced off amid fading light at the Ageas Bowl with only 9.1 overs played in the final session. The India captain, like several of his teammates, stood outside the crease to try to negate any swing and played the moving ball quite late for his unbeaten 44.

Rahane, batting on 29, looked cagey initially but gamely hung on to feature in India's second 50-plus partnership. After persistent rain washed out the entire opening day on Friday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson unsurprisingly elected to field after winning the toss.

Under an overcast sky, India scored 69 runs but lost both their set openers in an evenly balanced morning session. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill raised 62 runs for the opening partnership before Kyle Jamieson separated them with a delivery that swung late.

Rohit, having made a fluent 34, left his bat hanging and Tim Southee dived to his right to pouch the outside edge at third slip. Neil Wagner was introduced late in the session and the left-arm quick struck with his third delivery, dismissing Gill caught behind for 28.

Cheteshwar Pujara took 36 balls to get off the mark and, like Gill earlier in the match, was smacked on the helmet grill by a rising delivery which sent his neck guard flying. Pujara made eight before Boult swung one back in to trap him lbw.

Kohli and Rahane did not allow their concentration to lapse despite interruptions because of bad light, which also forced an early tea break. Both teams stuck to their strengths with India picking both their spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- and New Zealand opting for an all-seam attack.

Only 64.4 overs have been played in the first two days of the weather-hit contest which has a reserve day to make up for a lost time. The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021