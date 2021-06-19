WTC Final: Day 2 Stumps Board

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8 Virat Kohli batting 44 Ajinkya Rahane batting 29 Extras: (LB-2 NB-1) 3 Total: (For 3 wickets in 64.4 overs) 146 Fall of Wickets: 1/62 2/63 3/88 Bowling: Tim Southee 17-4-47-0, Trent Boult 12.4-2-32-1, Kyle Jamieson 14-9-14-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-6-23-0, Neil Wagner 10-3-28-1.

