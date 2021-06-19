Ind Wom vs Eng Wom: End of Match Scoreboard
Scoreboard at the end of the drawn one-off Test between England Women and India Women on the fourth and final day here on Saturday.
England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0) Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8 Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63 Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54 Punam Raut c Ecclestone b Sciver 39 Mithali Raj b Ecclestone 4 Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Ecclestone 8 Pooja Vastrakar b Knight 12 Sneh Rana not out 80 Shikha Pandey c Jones b Sciver 18 Taniya Bhatia not out 44 Extras: (B-6 LB-6 W-1 NB-1) 14 Total: (For 8 wickets in 121 overs) 344 Fall of Wickets: 1/29 2/99 3/171 4/175 5/175 6/189 7/199 8/240 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 21-5-49-1, Anya Shrubsole 13-2-52-0, Sophie Ecclestone 38-10-118-4, Kate Cross 15-6-43-0, Heather Knight 15-2-41-1, Natalie Sciver 16-9-21-2, Georgia Elwiss 3-1-8-0, PTI PDS PDS PDS
