Soccer-Swiss must forget Italian disappointment if they are to advance

Their last game in Group A is a must-win affair for both and comes on the back of a 3-0 loss in Rome on Wednesday that has caused soul-searching for the Swiss. "The most important thing tomorrow will be to get stuck into the game, better than in the last one," said Petkovic at Saturday's pre-match news conference.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:19 IST
Switzerland must shake off the disappointment of a mauling by Italy in their last European Championship game if they are to beat Turkey in Baku on Sunday and avoid elimination, warned coach Vladimir Petkovic. Their last game in Group A is a must-win affair for both and comes on the back of a 3-0 loss in Rome on Wednesday that has caused soul-searching for the Swiss.

"The most important thing tomorrow will be to get stuck into the game, better than in the last one," said Petkovic at Saturday's pre-match news conference. The Swiss were overrun by Italy and had also looked uninspired in their opening game against Wales, a 1-1 draw in Baku last weekend.

"We need to give everything and influence whatever we can influence. We must find our values, our connections between the parts of the team and then, most importantly, just give it our all. "The 3-0 scoreline was enough of suffering but that was against a very strong opponent and maybe that influenced a few things that we did not do well, but that's in the past. We cannot do anything about it now. We have to focus on what we can influence now."

Switzerland will have first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer back after he left the squad for the birth of his second child. He flew after the match in Rome to Cologne and returned to the Swiss squad on Friday. He missed the birth. "But I still got to spend a day with my family and met my second daughter," he said.

Opponents of Turkey go into the match on the back of two defeats in the tournament.

