Soccer-Moreno bolsters Spain front line versus Poland

Spain has turned to prolific forward Gerard Moreno for their second Euro 2020 game against Poland on Saturday in a bid to boost their firepower after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Sweden in their Group E opener.

Moreno, who scored 30 goals in all competitions for Europa League winners Villarreal last season, starts on the right of the attack after being picked ahead of Ferran Torres, who had a disappointing performance against Sweden. Moreno was the only change made by coach Luis Enrique to his side as he was true to his word after promising to keep faith in the centre forward Alvaro Morata despite the under-fire striker missing his side's best opportunity against Sweden.

Jordi Alba was again named captain, with Sergio Busquets not making the matchday list despite returning to the squad after recovering from COVID-19. Poland made three changes to the team that suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Slovakia. Jakub Moder has replaced the suspended Grzegorz Krychowiak, while left-back Tymoteusz Puchacz and forward Karol Swiderski were called into the lineup after starting on the bench in the opener.

Teams Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (captain); Rodri, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Jakub Moder, Mateusz Klich; Piotr Zielinski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (captain)

