Left Menu

Soccer-Moreno bolsters Spain front line versus Poland

Moreno was the only change made by coach Luis Enrique to his side as he was true to his word after promising to keep faith in centre forward Alvaro Morata despite the under-fire striker missing his side's best opportunity against Sweden. Jordi Alba was again named captain, with Sergio Busquets not making the matchday list despite returning to the squad after recovering from COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:49 IST
Soccer-Moreno bolsters Spain front line versus Poland
Moreno, who scored 30 goals in all competitions for Europa League winners Villarreal last season, starts on the right of the attack after being picked ahead of Ferran Torres, who had a disappointing performance against Sweden. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spain has turned to prolific forward Gerard Moreno for their second Euro 2020 game against Poland on Saturday in a bid to boost their firepower after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Sweden in their Group E opener.

Moreno, who scored 30 goals in all competitions for Europa League winners Villarreal last season, starts on the right of the attack after being picked ahead of Ferran Torres, who had a disappointing performance against Sweden. Moreno was the only change made by coach Luis Enrique to his side as he was true to his word after promising to keep faith in the centre forward Alvaro Morata despite the under-fire striker missing his side's best opportunity against Sweden.

Jordi Alba was again named captain, with Sergio Busquets not making the matchday list despite returning to the squad after recovering from COVID-19. Poland made three changes to the team that suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Slovakia. Jakub Moder has replaced the suspended Grzegorz Krychowiak, while left-back Tymoteusz Puchacz and forward Karol Swiderski were called into the lineup after starting on the bench in the opener.

Teams Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (captain); Rodri, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Jakub Moder, Mateusz Klich; Piotr Zielinski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (captain)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021