Soccer-Spain struggle to 1-1 draw with Poland

The draw leaves Sweden top of Group E on four points, with Slovakia second with three, Spain third on two points and the Poles bottom with one. Sweden play Poland in their final game on Wednesday when Spain meet Slovakia.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 20-06-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 02:24 IST
Spain striker Alvaro Morata's first-half goal was cancelled out by a Robert Lewandowski strike for Poland in a 1-1 draw on Saturday that ensured all four Euro 2020 Group E teams can still qualify as they head into Wednesday's final round of matches. Morata broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, pouncing to sweep home Gerard Moreno's driven ball into the box and, though a linesman's flag for offside delayed the celebrations, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Lewandowski equalised with a towering header from Kamil Jozwiak's cross in the 54th minute and four minutes later a Moreno penalty came cannoning off the left-hand post, with Morata missing the rebound and several more second-half chances. The draw leaves Sweden top of Group E on four points, with Slovakia second with three, Spain third on two points and the Poles bottom with one. Sweden plays Poland in their final game on Wednesday when Spain meet Slovakia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

