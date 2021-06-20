Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Germany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal

Three-times European champions Germany shrugged off their opening game loss and announced their arrival as serious contenders at Euro 2020 with an emphatic 4-2 win over highly-rated Portugal in their Group F match on Saturday. The Germans had been beaten by world champions France in their opener prompting serious questions over their ability to make a challenge in this tournament but Joachim Loew's side responded to the pressure with an outstanding performance.

Tennis-Rublev through to Halle final, will face Umbert

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev churned out another win as he overcame qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-3 to reach the final on the Halle grasscourts on Saturday. Rublev will face fellow youngster Ugo Umbert after the 22-year-old Frenchman beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 3-6 7-6(5).

Golf-Bland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open

The unlikely pair of Richard Bland and Russell Henley shared the halfway lead at the U.S. Open on Friday as Phil Mickelson trailed by seven shots in the one major he needs to win to complete his career grand slam. Englishman Bland, renowned as a steady straight-hitter, was in his element at Torrey Pines, fashioning a four-under-par 67 that matched the best second-round score.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's first homer, a solo shot, and Jared Walsh's 16th, a two-run clout that capped the outburst.

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Dream performance for Gosens as German intimidates Portugal

Germany coach Joachim Loew punched the air when Robin Gosens headed in their fourth goal at the far post in their Euro 2020 Group F 4-2 win over Portugal on Saturday, knowing his attacking gamble with his in-form left back had paid off in spades. Gosens played a sensational game on the biggest stage, intimidating the Portuguese defence with his speed and power down the left wing as he charged through again and again to set up two goals and score another.

Hamilton dispels "myth" over Mercedes chassis swap

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton dispelled the "myth" surrounding a chassis swap with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas after qualifying for Sunday's French Grand Prix. Hamilton and Bottas had swapped chassis for this weekend's race at the Paul Ricard circuit as part of a planned rotation, Mercedes said in the build-up.

Golf-Henley holds nerve and U.S. Open lead midway through third round

Russell Henley held his nerve and a two shot lead midway through the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday with a pack of major winners breathing down his neck at Torrey Pines. Henley, who shared an overnight one shot lead with Englishman Richard Bland, doubled that advantage when he rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt at the ninth to get to one-under on the day and six-under for the tournament.

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be COVID-19 vaccinations centres instead. Foreign spectators are banned from attended the Games, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but the government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have for months held off on deciding whether to allow Japanese spectators into the stadiums.

Athletics-Electrifying kickoff to U.S. Olympic trials, world record shattered

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials got off to an electrifying start on Friday, as 2016 gold medalist Ryan Crouser shattered the shot put world record and six-time gold medalist Allyson Felix began her quest to reach a fifth Games. Crouser exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' 31-year-old record by 25 centimetres with a 23.37-metre throw, letting out a roar inside the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to wild applause from fans.

Cycling-Bernal dreams of winning Vuelta a Espana to complete grand tour list

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal said he hoped to one day win the Vuelta a Espana and become the eighth man to triumph in all three of the sport’s big tours. Bernal, who won the Giro d’Italia in May to take his second grand tour title after winning the Tour de France in 2019, suffered from back problems last year but said he was getting ready for the Vuelta in August.

