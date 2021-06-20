Left Menu

Golf-'Goosebumps' as Canadian Hughes sees maiden major title in reach

I really think that the hard thing to do when you're in the midst of struggling like five cuts in a row that I had missed is to stay positive in light of that," said Hughes, whose sole win on the PGA Tour was the RSM Classic in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 07:30 IST
Golf-'Goosebumps' as Canadian Hughes sees maiden major title in reach

It was "goosebumps" for 30-year-old Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who rocketed up the leaderboard at the U.S. Open on Saturday and will play in the final group of a major for the first time in his career.

Hughes, whose best finish in a major was 40th at the Masters this year, overcame a pair of bogeys on the front nine to card a three-under par 68, draining a long eagle putt on the par-5 13 and finishing the day with a birdie on the par-5 18 at San Diego's Torrey Pines. He rolls into the final round in a three-way tie for first place with South African Louis Oosthuizen (70) and American Russell Henley (71), a shot at his maiden major title on the horizon, despite missing the cut at the last five tournaments he entered.

"It really just comes down to mental toughness. I really think that the hard thing to do when you're in the midst of struggling like five cuts in a row that I had missed is to stay positive in light of that," said Hughes, whose sole win on the PGA Tour was the RSM Classic in 2016. "I've been trying to do the hard thing, which is to be positive."

He would be only the second Canadian to win a major, after Mike Weir in 2003, if he can fend off a stacked field including Rory McIlroy (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (68), who each trailed the lead by just two strokes through 54 holes. While the pressure of the moment would be enough to weigh on any competitor, Hughes told reporters his evening plans consisted of playing with his kids and eating pizza - and reliving his stellar play.

"I'll probably watch a couple of shots I hit today and kind of relish those and enjoy those and remember those for tomorrow," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021