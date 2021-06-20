Left Menu

Soccer-Injury time goal hands Flamengo first defeat in Brazil

Red Bull Bragantino moved to the top of Brazil's Serie A on Saturday when Chrigor scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to give them a stunning 3-2 win away at reigning champions Flamengo. Flamengo were missing a handful of players on international duty at the Copa America and the defeat at the Maracana stadium was their first of the season.

Aderlan put Bragantino ahead in the 12th minute with the most unique of goals, clipping a flighted free kick into the top corner of the net with his back heel. Rodrigo Muniz got one back for the home side 15 minutes later when he deflected a shot past the keeper and he then put Flamengo ahead 19 minutes into the second half with an eye-catching overhead kick.

Eric Ramires equalized for Bragantino in the 69th minute with a nice header but just when it looked like both clubs would share the points, Chrigor finished off a counter attack to give Bragantino the win that takes them into top spot in the 20-team league with 11 points from five matches. Flamengo are in eighth, with six points from three games.

