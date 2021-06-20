Left Menu

Soccer-Luis Enrique not worried about Spain's chances despite Poland draw

Spain coach Luis Enrique said he is not worried about his side's chances of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020 following a 1-1 draw with Poland on Saturday, and backed the team to get the job done with a win over Slovakia in their final Group E game.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 20-06-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 08:10 IST
Soccer-Luis Enrique not worried about Spain's chances despite Poland draw
  • Country:
  • United States

Spain coach Luis Enrique said he is not worried about his side's chances of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020 following a 1-1 draw with Poland on Saturday, and backed the team to get the job done with a win over Slovakia in their final Group E game. Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Poland equalised through Robert Lewandowski. Luis Enrique's side were awarded a penalty soon after but Gerard Moreno hit the post.

It was another frustrating night for Spain, who drew their opener against Sweden 0-0, but Luis Enrique said he would only take the positives into Wednesday's clash with Slovakia. "I feel a lot of hope heading into that game," Luis Enrique told reporters. "We obviously wanted to play better and give our fans something to cheer about... It was a tough game against a good opponent.

"You have to recognise how good Poland were and the great defensive work they did. They closed down a lot of the avenues we usually use to get forward, stopped our transitions and pressed high up the pitch all game. "... The third game will be crucial, we need to win it if we want to get through to the next round. All four teams in this group have their future in their own hands."

Luis Enrique acknowledged that Spain often struggle against defensive teams. "Anyone that watches football can see that attacking against a team camped in their own penalty box is the hardest thing to do," the 51-year-old said.

"I don't think it was that kind of game (against Poland). There were moments where they held back, but they looked to press us whenever we had the ball. "Of course it's something we struggle with. But it's something France struggle with, Barcelona, Brazil, Manchester City, Real Madrid... any team that hangs back in numbers is going to cause problems to any team looking to attack."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021