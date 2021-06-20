Left Menu

Golf-All but ignored, steady Bezuidenhout sneaks into contention at U.S. Open

"I know my game plan, so I just want to stick to that," Bezuidenhout told Reuters after a steady one-under-par 70 that left him equal ninth at Torrey Pines. "I struggled a bit on the greens with the pace, left a few long putts short.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 10:01 IST
Golf-All but ignored, steady Bezuidenhout sneaks into contention at U.S. Open

It is easy to get an inferiority complex playing with brawny Bryson DeChambeau, but Christiaan Bezuidenhout managed to stay in his own lane as he played his own game to remain on the edge of contention at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

South African Bezuidenhout goes into Sunday's final round four strokes from the lead, certainly not among the favorites. But stranger things have happened, and it would hardly be a huge shock if he lifted the trophy when all it said and done. "I know my game plan, so I just want to stick to that," Bezuidenhout told Reuters after a steady one-under-par 70 that left him equal ninth at Torrey Pines.

"I struggled a bit on the greens with the pace, left a few long putts short. The course played quite long today. "Overall tee to green I played really, really well, so if I sort out the pace issue on the greens it should be a good day tomorrow."

World number 46 Bezuidenhout was all but ignored by the galleries while playing with DeChambeau, invariably 40 yards shorter off the tee, though more often than not in the middle of the fairway while the monster-hitting DeChambeau was off in the rough. Even their driver contact with the ball sounds different - DeChambeau's a sharp pop, while Bezuidenhout's sounds more like a gentle caress.

But there is more than one way to get the job done. They both have a simple if different game plan. DeChambeau does it through brute force, while Bezuidenhout relies on precision - splitting fairways, hitting greens in regulation, making a lot of pars and an occasional birdie.

"Everybody knows how far Bryson hits it," Bezuidenhout said. "I just played my own game and do what I do best." Bezuidenhout, 27, often speaks of how he had a brush with death as a toddler when he accidentally drank rat poison. Left with a speech impediment that is still evident, he described golf as his "safe place" in his boyhood years.

He has come a long way, but there is further to go. "A U.S. Open, you never know what can happen at the end. I'm just going to stick to my game plan and see where I finish up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021