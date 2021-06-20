Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid; Golf-Oosthuizen hopes to shake off second-place major run at U.S. Open

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid

Sha'Carri Richardson's coronation is complete. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the 100-metre finals in 10.87 with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo.

Golf-Oosthuizen hopes to shake off second-place major run at U.S. Open

South African Louis Oosthuizen has a shot at turning major frustration into U.S. Open glory, entering the final round at Torrey Pines at the top of the leaderboard after settling for second at last month's PGA Championship. The 38-year-old holds the dubious distinction of five separate runner-up finishes in a major competition, including excruciating playoff losses at the Masters in 2012 and the British Open six years ago.

Golf-All but ignored, steady Bezuidenhout sneaks into contention at U.S. Open

It is easy to get an inferiority complex playing with brawny Bryson DeChambeau, but Christiaan Bezuidenhout managed to stay in his own lane as he played his own game to remain on the edge of contention at the U.S. Open on Saturday. South African Bezuidenhout goes into Sunday's final round four strokes from the lead, certainly not among the favorites. But stranger things have happened, and it would hardly be a huge shock if he lifted the trophy when all it said and done.

Olympics-Ledecky completes Tokyo to-do list qualifying in 800 at U.S. trials

Katie Ledecky completed her Tokyo Games to-do list with a win in the 800 metres freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Saturday and heads to Japan ready to defend her three Rio gold medals and make history in the 1,500. A commanding win in the 800 free capped a businesslike week in the Omaha pool for the 24-year-old American. She failed to deliver the times some had expected but got the job done, qualifying in four individual events the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500, which will be contested by the women for the first time at the Olympics.

Golf-Reality check ends fairytale Bland run at U.S. Open

Halfway U.S. Open co-leader Richard Bland received a sobering reality check when he plunged out of contention with a six-over-par 77 in the third round at Torrey Pines on Saturday. The 48-year-old English journeymen held it together with just one bogey on the front nine.

Golf-Oosthuizen in three-way tie for U.S. Open lead

Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen sank a monster eagle putt at the final hole to vault into a three-way tie for the lead after the third round at the U.S. Open on Saturday. South African Oosthuizen's downhill 50-footer slammed into the middle of the flag and toppled in to add another layer of fascination to what already was shaping up to be a compelling final round Sunday at Torrey Pines.

Olympics-Organisers show off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics opened the athletes' village to the media on Sunday, showing off apartments and a timber-laced shopping plaza where 11,000 athletes would stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza. The once-delayed Games are due to start on July 23 amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world would contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Saturday cancelled all public viewing sites for the summer Olympics, diverting some venues to be COVID-19 vaccinations centres instead. Foreign spectators are banned from attended the Games, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, but the government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have for months held off on deciding whether to allow Japanese spectators into the stadiums.

Golf-McIlroy targets final-round 68 at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy is finally back with a chance at the business end of a major championship, two strokes from the lead at the U.S. Open and in with a chance to end his long major drought. The Northern Irishman thinks a three under par final-round at Torrey Pines on Sunday will probably be enough to claim his fifth major trophy, and first since 2014.

Golf-'Goosebumps' as Canadian Hughes sees maiden major title in reach

It was "goosebumps" for 30-year-old Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who rocketed up the leaderboard at the U.S. Open on Saturday and will play in the final group of a major for the first time in his career. Hughes, whose best finish in a major was 40th at the Masters this year, overcame a pair of bogeys on the front nine to card a three-under par 68, draining a long eagle putt on the par-5 13 and finishing the day with a birdie on the par-5 18 at San Diego's Torrey Pines.

